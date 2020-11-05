John Wick and Mariah Carey Face-Off In Holiday Showdown Fanart

✖

John Wick and Mariah Carey face-off in a new piece of Holiday showdown fanart from BossLogic. The piece sees the “All I Want For Christmas” singer against the world-famous assassin. Carey is decked out in the Santa outfit from the4 video while Wick opts for the signature black suit, it’s a very surreal image, but that only works in its favor. With Halloween out of the way, we’re now in that part of the year where everyone can’t wait to get to December. It’s only a matter of time before you’re walking around and you hear the faint murmur of Carey’s mega-popular hit. Still, even that kind of acclaim might not be able to match up to creator and screenwriter Derek Kolstad and director Chad Stahelski’s work with Keanu Reeves.

“We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022," Lionsgate's John Feltheimer said earlier this year. "We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year.”

When it comes to Chapter 5, the creative team agrees that Chapter 4 has to come first.

"There's the studio business side of things where, of course, I think they think Keanu and I are getting on in our years, so they're going to try do to two back to back," Stahelski said of double-dipping with filming. "That's interesting. It's very flattering. I'm psyched that I have a studio behind me that wants to keep making John Wicks."

Stahelski and his team are still hard at work on the script and there are not concerns about a timeline rn.

"The way Keanu and I approach it with our writing team is, 'Look, we have ideas, but it's not like I'm working with two sets of writers on two movies,'" the filmmaker continued. "We're going to write a really good number four. If a really good number four feels solid to Keanu and I, we'll make that one. That doesn't mean we won't plan on a five or start writing five, but we want to make sure we have a solid story."

He added for good measure, "The worst thing you can do is 'I got five ideas. I'm going to put two in number four and put three in number five,' I don't want to try and stretch into two movies. I want to have solid ideas. So we're attacking number four with everything we have,. If there's anything left on the table, we'll fully attack number five."

