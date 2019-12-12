Bizarre Mashup of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” With Marilyn Manson Goes Viral

The holiday season is upon us and that means that pretty much anywhere you go, you’re going to hear Christmas music. It’s just a fact of life this time of year and one of the Christmas songs that is always in heavy rotation as the holiday approaches? Mariah Carey‘s 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas is You,” of course, but if you’re finding your appreciation for this modern holiday classic wearing thing an insane new, viral mashup of the song with Marilyn Manson‘s “The Beautiful People” might just have you changing your tune.

Over on YouTube (via Metal Injection), Bill McClintock — who is something of a mashup master — has put together the two songs in an unlikely pairing that works not just in terms of the music itself, but actually makes for a creepy cool video as well when the videos for the respective songs get edited together and, well, it is the dark, gritty, industrial Christmas jam we didn’t know we needed but we absolutely did. Check it out for yourself in the video above.

Like we said, it’s the dark Christmas jam we didn’t expect, and it certainly makes for a great palate cleanser for all the standard holiday tunes and still manages to keep things in the spirit. A win-win, if you ask us. Of course, this mashup is only one perhaps darker bits of entertainment to get you into a decided different kind of holiday spirit. On the movie front you can always get into the Christmas cheer with director Sophia Takal’s Black Christmas, a new remake of the 1974 slasher, one that will have a very timely feel.

“This movie, even though it’s very, very loosely based on Black Christmas, I’d say the plot is extremely different,” Takal revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s more inspired by the feeling that Black Christmas made me feel watching it, this idea of misogyny always being out there and never totally eradicable. So that was the jumping-off point for how I came up with this plot. I’d compare it more to how Luca Guadagnino remade Suspiria than to a straight-ahead remake.”

She added, “The original Black Christmas feels so contemporary and modern for the time. Since then I feel like there have been so many movies about sorority sisters where the women have been portrayed as dumb, bimbo-y idiots. What I love was this was a group of women who, even though there was some conflict and strife — you know, Margot Kidder was a real spitfire [laughs] — they were all very much three-dimensional, strong female characters. I wanted to make something that reflected our time right now, drawing more from what the original evoked for me rather than great plot points. For me, it was about what does it feel like to be a woman in 2019?”

What do you think about this wild Marilyn Manson/Mariah Carey holiday mashup? Let us know in the comments below.

Black Christmas opens in theaters December 13th.