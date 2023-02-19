Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Chris Meloni, and More Pay Tribute to Law & Order Star Richard Belzer

Richard Belzer, the actor best known for his role as John Munch on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died on Sunday at the age of 78 and now, his co-stars are paying tribute to the actor. News of Belzer's passing broke on Sunday, February 19th with his friend, Bill Scheft confirming to The Hollywood Reporter that Belzer had died early that morning in his home in Bozouls in southwest France. His cause of death is unknown at this time, Scheft confirmed that the actor had several health issues.

"He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, 'Fuck you, motherf*cker,'" Scheft said.

Belzer had a long career in Hollywood, getting his start doing stand-up in New York City before becoming the warm-up comedian for SNL. However, his most well-known role was that of the fan-favorite John Munch on SVU, a role he played on that series for 326 episodes between the series' pilot in 1999 and his final appearance in the show's 17th season in 2016.

Since the announcement of his passing, many of Belzer's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-stars and others involved with the series have taken to social media to pay tribute to their friend and co-star. Keep reading to check those tributes out for yourself.