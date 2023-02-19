Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Chris Meloni, and More Pay Tribute to Law & Order Star Richard Belzer
Richard Belzer, the actor best known for his role as John Munch on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died on Sunday at the age of 78 and now, his co-stars are paying tribute to the actor. News of Belzer's passing broke on Sunday, February 19th with his friend, Bill Scheft confirming to The Hollywood Reporter that Belzer had died early that morning in his home in Bozouls in southwest France. His cause of death is unknown at this time, Scheft confirmed that the actor had several health issues.
"He had lots of health issues, and his last words were, 'Fuck you, motherf*cker,'" Scheft said.
Belzer had a long career in Hollywood, getting his start doing stand-up in New York City before becoming the warm-up comedian for SNL. However, his most well-known role was that of the fan-favorite John Munch on SVU, a role he played on that series for 326 episodes between the series' pilot in 1999 and his final appearance in the show's 17th season in 2016.
Since the announcement of his passing, many of Belzer's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-stars and others involved with the series have taken to social media to pay tribute to their friend and co-star. Keep reading to check those tributes out for yourself.
Dick Wolf/Wolf Entertainment
February 19, 2023prevnext
Dean Winters
prevnext
Marlee Matlin
prevnext
Richard Belzer was one of the most kindest and welcoming actors when I guested on two episodes of Law and Order: SVU. His passing is truly a loss for Hollywood and I will miss him dearly. RIP Richard Belzer. pic.twitter.com/oI4PzLr04I— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) February 19, 2023
Diane Neal
prevnext
Christopher Meloni
Good bye mon ami. I love you.#TheBelz pic.twitter.com/CPJIyNDxYk— Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) February 19, 2023
prevnext
Ice T
prevnext
Highs and Lows… After one of the most amazing weeks of my life. I wake up to the news I lost my friend today. Belz is gone.. Damn it! But remember this..’When you ARE having real fun and are Truly Happy. ENJOY it to the fullest! Cause Pain is inevitably coming.’ I’ll miss you… https://t.co/WmaHvj629b pic.twitter.com/Fca9qiaDLV— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 19, 2023
Mariska Hargitay
prev