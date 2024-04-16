McDonald's Is Changing Up Its McCrispy

McDonald's doesn't often change up its products, continually selling its tried and true line of burgers and snacks. Tuesday, however, the Golden Arches announced a pretty sizable shakeup to one of its most popular items. As some food-tracking blogs have noticed, certain McDonald's locations will begin to offer a new variety of its McCrispy. According to McDonald's officials, the Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy will receive two different varieties in a wide-scale test.

On one side, there's the regular Bacon Cajun McCrispy, which uses the chain's classic McCrispy chicken patty as a base before adding bacon, pickles, and a new cajun ranch sauce. Then there's the Bacon Cajun McCrispy Deluxe, which uses the aforementioned ingredients before adding lettuce and tomatoes.

"The bold, creamy, and spicy Cajun ranch sauce is sure to take your tastebuds to the next level," a McDonald's release says of the item. "And don't even get us started on the applewood smoked bacon, crinkle cut pickles and perfectly toasted potato roll.... truly a perfect mouthwatering medley."

Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispys will be available starting April 22nd at select locations around the country, so it's encouraged you check with your closest location before heading out. The release is being called a limited-time offering, though it's not clear if that means supplies last or if McDonald's will put a hard end date on the test period.