It's Godzilla vs. McDonald's in Hilarious New Promo: Watch

Godzilla is taking on McDonald's in a hilarious new promo for a special collaboration coming to Japan! With TOHO celebrating the 70th Anniversary of their famous Kaiju, Godzilla has made a massive comeback in the last year with plans to continue stomping through 2024. Not only is the MonsterVerse continuing to expand around Godzilla with both the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Apple TV+ series but a new Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire film hitting theaters next year, but with the return of TOHO crafting their own version of the Titan with the record breaking successful release of Godzilla Minus One.

Godzilla is launching a huge new collaboration with McDonald's Japan next January with a special menu of super-sized burgers planned for the occasion, and McDonald's has been leading up to the release of the collaboration with special promos fleshing out a full Godzilla movie of their own. Imagining a world where McDonald's has built a giant mecha that could go toe-to-toe with Godzilla himself, you can check out the newest trailer for Godzilla vs. McDonald's below as shared by McDonald's Japan.

What's Next for Godzilla in 2024?

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like this Godzilla and McDonald's team up will be releasing outside of Japan any time soon but at least there are plenty of ways to enjoy Godzilla in various projects. You can now catch up with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters now streaming with Apple TV+ (which has yet to confirm whether or not it's getting a second season as of the time of this writing), and get ready for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to make it way around theaters on April 12, 2024.

Godzilla Minus One will be releasing a black and white remaster of the film across Japan next January as well to help celebrate the film's box office success, but international release plans of this cut have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. You can still find the film in a few theaters thanks to a recent expansion of its dates, so now is the best time to try and see it for yourself before it starts taking over awards season.

What do you think of this Godzilla and McDonald's team up? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!