Every McDonald's to Sell Krispy Kreme by 2026

Even though McDonald's largely prefers to stand by its lonesome, the Golden Arches have struck a new partnership that could shake the very foundation fast-food is built on. Tuesday, McDonald's and Krispy Kreme announced a new partnership that would see doughnuts from the latter being made available at participating McDonald's locations within the next two years. A press release from the companies notes a successful test period at 160 stores in the greater Lexington and Louisville markets last year.

The Krispy Kreme at McDonald's release will begin with a staggered rollout later this year, and the partnership is set to be in full effect nationwide by the closing moments of 2026. As a part of the deal, Krispy Kreme's three most popular doughnuts will be available at McDonald's: the Original Glazed Doughnut, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut, and Chocolate Kreme Filled Doughnut. Each of the doughnuts are available by themselves or as part of a special six-pack.

"Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we've continued to offer new menu items, flavors and experiences that have made McDonald's an irreplaceable part of fans' morning routines," Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, said in the release. "This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day. Our fans' love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can't wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald's restaurants across the country."

"The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, 'please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.' Partnering with McDonald's on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme," added Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth.

The doughnuts will be available beginning with the McDonald's breakfast offering and can be purchased throughout the day as supplies last. More information on the exact doughnuts being made available at McDonald's can be found below: