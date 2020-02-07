McDonald’s Shamrock Shake Is Back and Nationwide for First Time in Years

One of McDonald’s more famous seasonal confectionaries is the Shamrock Shake, a spin on their traditional milkshake which offers customers a mint flavor to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The demand for the dessert drink has waned in recent years, due in large part to customers embracing healthier diets, resulting in it being more difficult to find the drink at nearby locations. With this year marking the 50th anniversary of the drink, the fast-food chain will be making the dessert available nationwide at select locations beginning on February 19th. In addition to the drink becoming available nationwide, there will also be a limited edition OREO Shamrock McFlurry available. The drink was last available nationwide in 2017.

“We’ve been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it’s become synonymous with McDonald’s ever since,” McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen, shared in a statement. “We’re excited to serve up a new way to experience the one-of-a-kind Shamrock flavor in our new OREO Shamrock McFlurry. Our chefs worked to get the perfect balance of OREO cookies and mint for this new delicious dessert. We can’t wait for customers to get a taste this spring.”

For those unfamiliar, the desserts are described as follows:

The one and only Shamrock Shake features creamy, vanilla soft serve blended with our unmistakable Shamrock flavor and topped with a whipped topping for a delicious minty treat.

The new OREO Shamrock McFlurry is a twist on a fan-favorite, featuring creamy, vanilla soft serve with our unmistakable Shamrock flavor and OREO cookie pieces blended throughout for a delicious minty-chocolaty dessert that super fans and new fans alike can enjoy.

“Every year customers eagerly await the return of the Shamrock Shake — and over the past five decades, getting a sip of this green legend has become a seasonal tradition for many,” McDonald’s Archivist Mike Bullington shared. “The shake’s unique history and widespread passion for this menu item has qualified the Shamrock Shake as a beloved cultural icon. We feel lucky to have such dedicated Shamrock fanatics, and hope to continue the legacy of this legendary treat for many more years to come.”

With the shake only being available in select markets in previous years, fans would pool their resources to create maps to reveal the locations of the drink across the country. In 2018, McDonald’s embraced that concept to offer a mobile directory of all McDonald’s locations offering Shamrock Shakes.

Grab yourself a Shamrock Shake at select McDonald’s locations nationwide beginning on February 19th.