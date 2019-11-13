McDonald’s Releasing Snickerdoodle McFlurry for the Holidays

It’s November and with the penultimate month of the year upon us — indeed, almost half of the way over at this point — thoughts have turned towards the holidays and that includes more than just stores breaking out the decorations. Food establishments are also getting their winter and holiday-themed menus and offerings out. Last week, Starbucks brought back their seasonal offerings and the ever-popular holiday cup designs and now, McDonald’s is getting into the spirit with the release of the new Snickerdoodle McFlurry — the fast food chain’s first new McFlurry flavor in seven years.

According to Delish, the Snickerdoodle McFlurry, which features vanilla soft serve mixed with crumbles of crunchy cinnamon cookie, was first tested in Southern California earlier this year and received rave reviews. It was clearly enough to bring the flavor nationwide for the winter season, but the rollout of the sweet treat is an interesting one. From November 11th through November 17th, the Snickerdoodle McFlurry will only be available through the UberEats app as part of McDonald’s McDelivery. After that, the Snickerdoodle McFlurry will be available in stores nationwide for a limited time.

This is the first time since 2012 that McDonald’s has offered a holiday McFlurry treat. The last one was 2012’s Holiday Mint McFlurry which employed peppermint candy and mint syrup to achieve that Holiday Mint flavor. While we can’t speak to the Holiday Mint McFlurry, thus far, the Snickerdoodle McFlurry is getting rave reviews. On social media, those who have tried it declaring it to be “so good.”

“We know our customers enjoy the McFlurry year-round, and we wanted to give them a little something special to help celebrate the holidays,” Linda VanGosen, Vice President of Menu Innovation, said in a press release. “Our chefs mixed up multiple flavors to ensure we got the recipe just right, with the irresistible combination of Snickerdoodle cookies and our creamy vanilla soft serve. We’re excited to give our customers early access to try the new Snickerdoodle McFlurry from the comfort of their home when they order McDelivery with Uber Eats.”

What do you think? Will you be giving the Snickerdoodle McFlurry a try? What is your favorite holiday-season treat? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid to chat all things seasonal food!