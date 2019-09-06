McDonald’s Officially Unveils Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich

After testing a pair of new chicken offerings in select markets, McDonald’s is officially adding a new entry into the ever-growing chicken sandwich wars. In a new statement provided to ComicBook.com by the chain, McDonald’s will be rolling out both a Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich and Spicy BBQ Chicken Tenders beginning September 11th. The chain says the items are a limited-time offering, though it’s expected to be a chain-wide rollout.

The full menu description of the items straight from McDonald’s can be found below.

Spicy BBQ Glazed Tenders : Picture our classic Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, battered and breaded to perfection, hand-tossed and perfectly-sauced to order in our new, mouthwatering Spicy BBQ glaze that contains just a hint of jalapeno.

: Picture our classic Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, battered and breaded to perfection, hand-tossed and perfectly-sauced to order in our new, mouthwatering Spicy BBQ glaze that contains just a hint of jalapeno. Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich: This BBQ staple features our classic Buttermilk Crispy fillet made with all-white meat and served on a sesame seed bun with slivered onions, pickles and topped with that same smoky, sweet, with medium heat Spicy BBQ glaze.

McDonald’s new announcement comes a week after Popeyes announced they’d underestimated the demand for their latest chicken sandwich offering, a fast-food item that became an instant social media sensation, and sold out of the product for the foreseeable future.

“We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12,” one Popeyes spokesperson tells ComicBook.com. “It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support.”

ince then, Popeyes has unofficially ignited a war amongst chicken sandwich fiends, which has seen several chains introduced their own takes on the classic fast-food favorite, including dine-in places like Buffalo Wild Wings.

What’s been your favorite new chicken sandwich offering? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things food!