McDonald’s Return of Szechaun Sauce to Feature Super Limited Quantities

McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce is officially making a return to New Zealand and Kiwis hoping to get their hands on it might want to get ready for when it goes on sale this week. Beginning Wednesday, March 4th at locations in New Zealand, McDonald’s has confirmed with ComicBook.com the fast-food chain will only be selling 200,000 packets of the sauce this time around. After a similar outing in the United States a few years back, people spent upwards of $15,000 on eBay for the newest version of the sauce.

“We wanted to give Kiwis the chance to try one of the rarest sauces in the world,” McDonald’s New Zealand Managing Director David Howse says in a statement. ” There are 200,000 units of sauce, so that works out to be approximately 1 sauce for every 25 people.”

As the chain points out, fans of the sauce — and Rick and Morty, the animated series that initially fueled the craze — went to great lengths in 2017 to get their hands on the house. One eager fan even traded their 2004 Volkswagen Golf for a taste of the condiment.

After one super limited release in, McDonald’s apologized for the long lines and mishaps and ordered more sauce into production. The New Zealand release will be the third time Szechaun Sauce has been publicly available after initially being developed for release in conjunction for promotion to Disney’s Mulan in 1998.

“Yesterday, we were truly humbled by the amazing curiosity, passion and energy this community showed to welcome back Szechaun Sauce — even if just for one day. Thank you, a million times over,” the chain said when it announced the sauce would be returning for a wide release in 2017. “We want to make this right. You’re some of the best fans in this, or any, dimension…and we plan to deliver on that promise as soon as possible. Stay tuned.”