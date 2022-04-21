Mike Tyson Reportedly Punches Man on Plane

✖

Mike Tyson punched a guy in the face on a plane after the individual tried to annoy him. TMZ reports that the beloved fighter was trying to enjoy his flight out of San Francisco International Airport when a fan began to pester him. Initially, Tyson was sociable with the entire crew of the flight and the passengers. But, when the chatter and questions kept going after his repeated requests to stop, Tyson decided to throw a couple of blows when things escalated. TMZ's video shows the altercation, but Dexerto has video from other passengers that shows how things got up until that point. Reports also indicate that the individual bugging Tyson was badgering the boxing star. At any rate, neither Tyson or JetBlue have been reached for comment as of yet.

Before all this happened, a lot of people were clamoring for Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul, but he's been telling fans that it's not going to happen. In an interview on the Hotboxin podcast, he said that his asking price would be one billion dollars. That rumor was complete news to him as he's very friendly with Paul and couldn't see it happening.

A passenger later shared a video of the man reportedly harassing Mike on his flightpic.twitter.com/tj9MRg8xw4 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 21, 2022

"I ain't know nothing about it," Tyson explained. "Listen, I've been smoking with him forever, I did some shrooms with him as well. But I've never heard this. I was with him in St Barts not too long ago partying and he never told me this. I've never heard this from nobody, I've just heard this from you guys. We got to get some more man s—, blue-eyed, blonde hair, that s— is very expensive, we need to get some more money, man."

The Sun previously announced that a Tyson vs. Paul fight was on schedule for late 2022. However, the former world champion poured cold water all over those rumblings back in January of this year. However, if the money was right, it would be an amazing sight to see.

"That is the fight for the money. Those are the money-making fights, those guys got 35 million people to watch," Tyson mentioned. "Yes. Hell, I would fight them. They would fight me. That would make a lot of money. Hundred million dollars, they do anything, they don't mind getting beat up for a hundred million dollars."

