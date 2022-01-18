UK outlet The Sun claimed in a new report on Monday that former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson was in negotiations for a money fight with YouTube personality Jake Paul at a pay-per-view in late 2022. However, both Tyson and his representation shot down the idea. Tyson responded to The Sun‘s initial report by tweeting out, “This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it.”

Jo Mignano, Tyson’s representative, then told Forbes that the report was “totally false” before adding that the 55-year-old has interested in fighting eitherJake or his brother, Logan Paul.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It is worth noting that “Iron Mike” talked about a possible fight with one of the Paul brothers last October, telling The Sun at the time (h/t TalkSport), “That is the fight for the money. Those are the money-making fights, those guys got 35 million people to watch. Yes. Hell, I would fight them. They would fight me. That would make a lot of money. Hundred million dollars, they do anything, they don’t mind getting beat up for a hundred million dollars.”

Logan, meanwhile, has talked up being able to beat Tyson, claiming on Impaulsive last year, “I’m like, ‘Bro, I just went through all of this. You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson,’” Paul add3ed. “Bro, he’s old, old.”

While Logan wound up in a big-money exhibition with Floyd Mayweather last year, it was Jake who saw his profile in the boxing world rise. In the past two years he’s picked up five wins, though none of them have come against career boxers. In 2021 he TKO’d former UFC fighter Ben Askren, then won back-to-back fights against former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley. The latter of the two only came about after Tommy Fury, the half-son of current heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, had to back out of their scheduled fight.

Meanwhile, Tyson launched the Legends Only League back in 2020 and competed in an exhibition at its first event and went to a draw against Roy Jones Jr. that November.

Do you think a fight between Tyson and Paul will eventually happen? Does Paul have any chance of pulling out a victory if it does? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments and stay tuned for any further updates as they become available!