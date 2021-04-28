Mike Tyson Reveals Fight with Lennox Lewis Is Official

✖

Few fighters are as legendary as Mike Tyson, and the fighter is heading back to the ring for another round. Tyson revealed to TMZ Sports that his next fight is set up and ready to go, and will be a fight against Lennox Lewis. Tyson said "I'm gonna fight Lennox Lewis" as he was rolling out in L.A., adding when fans can look forward to the battle, revealing the date is set for "September." It looks like this year is going to be one packed with unexpected throwdowns, as Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul's fight just got an official date as well.

As for Tyson vs Lewis, this will actually be the second time they have fought, as Lewis got the better of Tyson with a KO victory in the 8th round when they battled in June of 2002. Lewis had previously said he would be up for a rematch if the public wanted it, and it turns out they very much did.

Plans were actually in motion for a rematch against Evander Holyfield, which would have taken place on May 29th in Miami, but the deal fell through due to the two camps not being able to come to terms on money.

Tyson's camp continued to look for a big matchup though, and now we're getting a welcome rematch instead. Lewis has taken down some major opponents during his career, ending his run with a 41-2-1 record that included opponents like Holyfield, Tyson, Vitali Klitschko, Ray Mercer, Frank Bruno, and more. Fans will be eager to see him back in the ring and watch what he can do against Tyson now.

As for Tyson, fans last saw him in tremendous shape in the exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in November of last year, so hopefully, Tyson can impress once again in the Lewis rematch. Tyson ended his career with a 50-6 record, and actually credits a vision from doing DMT for his return.

“I took the medicine and the medicine told me to get into shape,’’ Tyson said during the weigh-in for his fight with Jones Jr. “It really blew my mind. It told me to come back and start getting in shape.’’ He added that his training took a hard turn during his first sparring session. “During that session of boxing when I was getting shellacked, never once did I say, ‘What the — am I doing here?’ I said, 'Woo, I belong here.'"

