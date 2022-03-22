Mike Tyson has thrown down an asking price to step in the ring and fight Jake Paul — one billion dollars. The former heavyweight champion recently said on his Hotboxin‘ podcast that he hadn’t heard anything about a rumor regarding a fight with Paul, someone he is publicly very friendly with.

“I ain’t know nothing about it,” Tyson said (h/t TalkSport). “Listen, I’ve been smoking with him forever, I did some shrooms with him as well. But I’ve never heard this. I was with him in St Barts not too long ago partying and he never told me this. I’ve never heard this from nobody, I’ve just heard this from you guys. We got to get some more man s—, blue-eyed, blonde hair, that s— is very expensive, we need to get some more money, man.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked how much he’d ask for to fight Paul, Tyson responded with, “a billion bucks.” The 55-year-old launched the Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League back in 2020, giving retired athletes the chance to once again compete, leading to his eight-round exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. that November.

UK outlet The Sun had previously announced a Tyson vs. Paul fight was in the works for late 2022 back in January, but Tyson also shot down that rumor too. But he did tell the same outlet that he wouldn’t be opposed last year if the money was right.

“That is the fight for the money. Those are the money-making fights, those guys got 35 million people to watch,” Tyson said. “Yes. Hell, I would fight them. They would fight me. That would make a lot of money. Hundred million dollars, they do anything, they don’t mind getting beat up for a hundred million dollars.”

Tyson kicked off his boxing career with his first fight at 18 years old in March 1985. He’d go on to win his next 36 fights, racking up the WBC, WBA, IBF and The Ring heavyweight championships before suffering a shocking KO loss against Buster Douglas in February 1990. He’d start racking up wins again and earned back the WBA and WBC titles, but then suffered back-to-back losses against Evander Holyfield in 1996 and 1997. His official boxing career ended in 2005 with a record of 50-6 with two no contests.