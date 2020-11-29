Tyson v Jones: Here's How Much Each Fighter Will Make After Tonight's Fight

✖

Despite being an exhibition match, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are both slated to take home massive prize purses after the former's first-ever "Legends Only League" promotion. The fight, which is set to take place at Los Angeles' Staples Center on Saturday night, could see Tyson walk away with upwards of $10 million from the pay-per-view event. Jones Jr., on the other hand, is looking at a prize purse of around $3 million. The numbers come from Yahoo!'s Kevin Iole.

Hearing that Tyson will make $10 million and Roy Jones +/- $3 million for their exhibition Saturday. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) November 25, 2020

Tyson (50-6), 54, last boxed professional in 2005. Prior to that, the scrapper became the youngest-ever to don a heavyweight belt, winning it at 20 years of age in 1986. He's already committed any winnings from tonight to charity. Jones (66-9) retired from professional competition in 2018. Jones turned 51 this year.

“He’s been out 15 years and he knows what it’s like to miss boxing,” Jones said of Tyson earlier this week. “He realizes what he had and he’s seeking to get that back now. … Now he has a desire to want to come out and be who he once was and do what he could once do.”

In the same piece from USA Today, Tyson said he got back into boxing after tripping on psychedelics.

“I took the medicine and the medicine told me to get into shape,’’ Tyson told the paper. “It really blew my mind. It told me to come back and start getting in shape.’’

Tyson assembled tonight's entire card, which has featured two professional bouts, a match between YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA star Nate Robinson, then the exhibition between Tyson and Jones. According to Tyson, if the even goes over well, he hopes to showcase other retired athletes in other sports under the new "Legends Only League" brand.