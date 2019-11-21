✖

Mister Rogers' old house is up for sale and you could be the lucky homeowner now. In Pittsburgh, the home of the late children’s TV legend is on sale for $855,000. 5381 Northumberland St. in the Squirrel Hill area really is a beauty on the inside too. When you look at the outside of the structure, that might seem steep. But, it’s more about the history contained within. Both Fred Rogers and his wife Joanne lived in the house from the late 1950s to the early part of the next decade. If there was any doubt to the validity of this claim, then you could check the birth announcement for their son John in the local paper. The house gets mentioned along with the address, which is wild to see. Back in those days, the couple would put on puppet shows for the neighborhood kids. (Could you imagine Mister Rogers being your real-life next-door neighbor? It’s enough to make you float back to childhood.) Check out the picture from TMZ down below:

Mister Rogers’ Pittsburgh House Hits the Market for $855,000 https://t.co/uxQHCoXWYP — TMZ (@TMZ) April 14, 2021

Tom Hanks famously played Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. He told Jimmy Kimmel that putting on that iconic red sweater was like wearing Batman’s costume. You better be on your best behavior.

“You put on that red sweater and blue shoes, you might as well be putting on Batman’s cape and cowl. You feel powerful. You do, because we shot this in Pittsburgh at WQED, the television station where they actually made it. To walk into that studio in a red sweater and blue shoes, people would be looking. The crew guys would be looking, and they would come over to look like, ‘Oh my God. It’s a sweater just like Fred wore!’ They were enamored with the power.” he chuckled. “If you’re in Pittsburgh, it’s kind of like if you’re in Memphis and you’re making a movie about Elvis. In Pittsburgh, if you are making a movie about Andy Warhol, Roberto Clemente, or Franco Harris you have carte blanche in the city.

Sony dropped this description for the emotional movie about the TV host:

"Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness, and decency from America’s most beloved neighbor."

