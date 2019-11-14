Motorola Announces New Razr Smartphone

To say that the market for smart phones is crowded is more than an understatement, but Motorola is bringing back something that some nostalgic cellphone users might want to get their hands on. Chances are that if you had a cell back in the early 2000s, you probably had the Motorola Razr, the thin flip phone that was little bigger than a wallet. And while the flip phone concept is outdated, Motorola is now bringing the concept in line with contemporary smart phones, showing a foldable OLED panel with hardware that operates on Android 9 Pie.

Motorola announced the phone this week, revealing that it will be released early next year. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new Razr will be available exclusively through Verizon for US customers and unlocked in Canada, and will be sold for $1499. Pre-orders will begin on December 26th, and the phone will be available in January.

The model of the phone is very similar to the 15-year-old design, despite the fact that it’s now sporting a touch screen as well as updated cameras. It’s safe to say that this isn’t the same kind of Razr you probably remember, but will likely still be a hit among the retro tech fans.

CNN reports that it will sport a 16 megapixel camera on the back next to a smaller 2.9 inch OLED screen, meaning you can still use the phone when its folded, protecting the bigger 6.6 inch OLED. The main screen will also sport a 5 megapixel.

The Razr runs on a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 processor with 6GB of RAM, and sports 128GB of internal storage, as well as a fingerprint scanner for security and mobile payments. There are no SD card slots nor is there a removable battery, though that can make use of a 15-watt TurboPower charger; it will also utilize USB-C, as most smartphone models do nowadays.

Expect to see a lot more about the return of the Motorola Razr in the coming weeks as the company gears up for the device’s release.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.