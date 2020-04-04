Yes, Mountain Dew Doritos Are a Real Thing

The wise Ian Malcolm once said scientists were so preoccupied whether or not they could complete a certain task, they didn’t stop to think if they should complete said task. Sure, in the context he was talking about making dinosaurs out of thin air but still, we’re pretty sure the sentiment applies here. Beginning April 6th, PepsiCo will be making Mountain Dew Doritos available to those in Australia and New Zealand.

In case that news is still taking a moment to sink in, let’s repeat it once…just really quick. Pepsi — the company that owns the Mountain Dew brand and Frito-Lay, manufacturers of Doritos — is in the process of rolling out Mountain Dew-flavored Doritos for actual human consumption.

Though many thought the limited-edition snack was an April Fool’s prank by the soda and snack manufacturer, the chips are the real deal and have been spotted out in the wild. Even the snack-tracking Instagram account @JunkBanter managed to speak with someone who held the chips in their very hands.

“We are excited to be launching this global first for Doritos here in Australia,’ Australian Doritos brand manager Eric Burke told Daily Mail Australia. “Aussie consumers are the first in the world to have the chance to try this unique new product that needs to be tasted, to be believed. To create this unique flavour, we partnered with our beverages and research and development teams to ensure we got the flavour just right – and we think our consumers are going to love the result.”

It’s said the chips have a lemon-lime-like flavor, not unlike the Tostitos Lime chips of yesteryear.

You can see what Dew and Dorito fans alike are saying about the amalgamation below:

Chaotic Energy

Australia releasing Mountain Dew Doritos during a global crisis is the kind of chaotic energy we need right now pic.twitter.com/OUHLam08fx — Olivia (@broliviah) March 30, 2020

Well, Well, Well, How the Turntables Have…

13-year-old Tyler: “I love Mountain Dew and Doritos.”



33-year-old Tyler: “What the hell is that?!” pic.twitter.com/RZE9BZqnCs — Tyler Ivens (@TylerIvens) March 31, 2020

l33t

Gamers when they find that mountain dew flavoured Doritos exist pic.twitter.com/U6QhH4DAPt — Varad Joshi (@vradjoshi) April 4, 2020

Reversing Roles

the existence of mountain dew flavored doritos implies the existence of dorito flavored mountain dew https://t.co/jbupVRSYOY — Carl (@curarecatholic) March 31, 2020

My…Word

Mountain Dew flavored Doritos.



My… word. pic.twitter.com/GKkMzUia7o — Jeff D Lowe (Not Tiger King Guy) (@JeffDLowe) March 31, 2020

NSFW Language

Am I going to buy a bag of Mountain Dew Doritos? Oh you better fucking believe I am. pic.twitter.com/kDbMAj4OvW — Raffles (@NoleRaffles) April 1, 2020

Haiku