MTN DEW Pitch Black Might Be Making a Comeback

Weeks after a special trademark filing was made on behalf of PepsiCo, it looks like the soda-maker might actually be gearing up a revival of one of its most favorite drinks. Over the weekend, fans of MTN DEW Pitch Black noticed a new listing on the official PepsiCo beverage facts website. According to that listing, MTN DEW Pitch Black is being revived as an exclusive flavor to Speedway stores.

In addition to regular MTN DEW Pitch Black, the listing also teases a Zero Sugar alternative available through the chain's fountain machines.

Should the MTN DEW brand in fact bring back Pitch Black, it'd be the first time since 2005 the drink has been widely available in the United States. Despite a continue presence in Singapore and Malaysia, Pitch Black was first introduced in 2004 before the flavor profile was altered in 2006. It was then available in very few markets stateside between 2011 and 2019 before being discontinued across the board in 2020.

It should be noted that previous flavors have also appeared on the website, only to fizzle out at some point throughout the development process, so there's no guarantee the flavor will be revived.

If Speedway managed to land the Pitch Black exclusive, it wouldn't be the first DEW flavor it landed. MTN DEW Spark was the convenience store chains' first exclusive a few years back and was so popular, the brand added the flavor to its permanent lineup nationwide.

"Each time we released MTN DEW SPARK, DEW Nation's enthusiasm was off the charts. Some people traveled significant distances just to get a taste," DEW marketing VIP Pat O'Toole offered in a press release at the time. "Now fans everywhere can get a taste of MTN DEW SPARK. We are pleased to bring it to shelves nationwide, and also introduce a brand new zero sugar beverage with the same bold flavor."

The above listing only portrays a fountain alternative for both drinks. If Pitch Black were to follow in-line with Spark, however, the drinks would also be available in 20-ounce bottles.