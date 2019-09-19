Sexy Mr. Rogers Halloween Costume Stirs Controversy

While Mister Rodgers’ Neighborhood has not aired new episodes since 2001, the legacy of Fred Rogers has lived on over the past year, through the award-winning documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and the upcoming Tom Hanks film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. It’s safe to say that Mr. Rogers has had a bit of a pop-culture resurgence — meaning it was only a matter of time until he became a victim of the “sexy Halloween costume” trend. The lingerie company Yandy recently debuted the “Nicest Neighbor” costume, a $59.99 set that helps its wearer transform into a “sexy” version of the iconic children’s television host.

‘Sexy Mr. Rogers’ costume drops just in time for Halloween 2019 https://t.co/PzZz193PRj pic.twitter.com/T1ancN6zH8 — New York Post (@nypost) September 18, 2019

The costume includes a red knit sweater, a detached collar and tie, and grey short shorts. A wig and hand puppets are also available for an additional cost of $12.95.

Given the fact that Yandy was behind last year’s controversial “sexy Handmaid’s Tale” costume, the notion that the company would lampoon a figure as beloved as Mr. Rogers probably isn’t too much of a surprise. (The company has also released a “sexy Bob Ross” costume, just in case Happy Little Trees are more your speed) Still, fans have taken to social media to share some pretty hilarious responses to the whole ordeal. Here are some of our favorite responses.

Sexy Mr. Rogers is a word combination I never expected to see in my life https://t.co/ptw6eQkyI3 — spang #BringBackLuigiBar (@SpangleZeKankle) September 19, 2019

Good afternoon everyone except the sick person who made the “sexy Mr. Rogers” costume. — Carly Booth (@carly_booth8) September 19, 2019

Therapist: Sexy Mr. Rogers isn’t real, he can’t hurt you.



Sexy Mr. Rogers: https://t.co/xymifirho4 — Owen ‘Owen McCulloch’ McCulloch (@Owen722549) September 19, 2019

I’m usually chill with how silly these “sexy” versions of costumes.



But Mr Rogers? You could’ve easily called this “sexy teacher” (as that’s what it looks like), but Mr Rogers? Are you for real? That really comes off ridiculous as well as disrespectful. https://t.co/12WM8C6tzu — HexenBex (@SpiderBecks) September 19, 2019

I WALK OUT THE HOUSE SEXY MR ROGERS EVERY DAMN DAY https://t.co/mmEjivbkqJ — nick @ night (@juicebok) September 19, 2019

The only acceptable way to sell a sexy Mr. Rogers Halloween costume is to put Tom Hanks in it.



Since the industry are COWARDS, I’ve done it for them. pic.twitter.com/9Xc0fe9GTY — Britt Marczak 🏳️‍🌈 (@BrittanyMarczak) September 19, 2019

y’all are acting like mr rogers wasn’t already sexy gtfo https://t.co/XImVc5VFpW — kieran culkin’s permanent cry face (@conjuringofanke) September 19, 2019

