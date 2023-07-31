NASA Launching Its Own Streaming Service

In the coming months, NASA will update its entire digital identity. Friday, the space agency revealed a beta version of its new website, allowing users to see what they can expect from the organization's content-first reimagining. As a part of NASA's ongoing digital efforts, the agency also unveiled NASA+, a streaming service packed full of content from the group.

"We're putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA's new streaming platform," Marc Etkind, associate administrator, Office of Communications, NASA Headquarters, said during a reveal. "Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity."

Like NASA TV, the agency's current programming outfit, NASA+ will be available for free. The platform will be available wherever regular streaming platforms can be downloaded, including on iOS and Android as well as most streaming hardware boxes including Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV. NASA+ will also be available on web and mobile devices through a web browser.

"From exoplanet research to better understanding Earth's climate and the influence of the Sun on our planet along with exploration of the solar system, our new science and flagship websites, as well as forthcoming NASA+ videos, showcases our discovery programs in an interdisciplinary and crosscutting way, ultimately building stronger connections with our visitors and viewers," added Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters.

The service will remain ad-free and family-friendly while carrying NASA's regular programming, including the agency's Emmy-winning live broadcasts based around its various missions.

"Our vision is to inspire humanity through a unified, world-class NASA web experience," concluded Jeff Seaton, chief information officer at the agency's headquarters in Washington. "NASA's legacy footprint presents an opportunity to dramatically improve the user experience for the public we serve. Modernizing our main websites from a technology standpoint and streamlining how the public engages with our content online are critical first steps in making our agency's information more accessible, discoverable, and secure."

