Netflix Now Allows You to Remove Movies From 'Continue Watching' Feature

For many, Netflix has become an almost ubiquitous part of keeping up with movies and television. The streaming platform has made its way into millions of people's homes, providing original and fan-favorite programming for them to enjoy. If you ever find yourself not wanting to keep up with a certain Netflix program, a new feature from the streaming service just made that a little easier. Netflix's official Twitter account recently revealed that users now have the ability to remove a movie or TV show from their "Continue Watching" row. In order to do so, you need to use Netflix's mobile app, where you simply click the ellipses next to a certain title and click "Remove From Row".

PSA: You can now remove a film or series from the Continue Watching row.

On your mobile device, simply click the three dots below the title and select Remove From Row. pic.twitter.com/VycWTS2xks — Netflix (@netflix) July 14, 2020

(There is an unintentional irony in Netflix's screenshots using Lilyhammer to show how this feature works, as the series was technically the very first Netflix original -- and has been cancelled by the streamer since 2015, but that's a conversation for another day.)

Netflix's impact on the entertainment industry has been an interesting topic of conversation over the years, and that has especially been the case amid the current COVID-19 pandemic. In April, it was revealed that Netflix's stock had soared to an all-time high, making the company worth more than all of Disney. The company has also reportedly earned a whopping 15.77 million new subscribers in the first quarter of this year, partially due to people needing to stay at home during the pandemic.

"Our membership growth has temporarily accelerated due to home confinement," Netflix said in a statement in April. "Some cash spending on content will be delayed, improving our free cash flow, and some titles will be delayed, typically by a quarter."

With a slew of recent high-profile titles on Netflix, ranging from shows like The Witcher and Space Force to blockbuster films like The Old Guard, it will certainly be interesting to see what the future holds for the streaming giant.

