Newlyweds Set Themselves on Fire While Walking Down the Aisle in Fiery Video

A newlywed couple is making headlines for their shocking wedding exit — one that pays tribute to their work as stuntpeople. Earlier this month, a video of Gabe and Ambyr Jessop's May 7th wedding exit made its way online, showcasing the pair deliberately setting the back of their clothes on fire before greeting their friends and family. The Jessops initially met while working in the stunt world in 2019, and reportedly wanted to showcase to guests "why [they] chose the career we did and why [they] love it." While the couple did not initially plan to share their stunt on social media, a video shared on TikTok by their wedding DJ quickly went viral, amassing over 16 million views and 3 million likes.

"It was so nice to see that people could see our chemistry and why we would put ourselves through something like that instead of just having a normal wedding like most people," the couple told Insider.

The report also sheds some light on how the couple pulled off the stunt, revealing that they utilized fire retardants on their clothes and skin, with Amber wearing a hood and a wig to protect her real hair. They also had the local fire department of Wasatch County, Utah on hand in case anything went wrong.

"There's all the cliché comments about love, right?" Gabe told Insider. "Like it's our 'burning love' for each other and 'the two flames becoming one.' And we were talking with Frank, our stunt coordinator, and he said, 'Oh, there's so many ways you can connect that to your love and your story,' so we thought, let's do it."

"In so many stunts you're getting beat up or you're falling or fighting someone," Amber added. "And if we were to do something like that at a wedding, I felt that it didn't quite speak to our connection and love."

