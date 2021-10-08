No Time to Die Director Cary Fukunaga Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Multiple Actresses

✖

No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple actresses. Last week, Rachelle Vinberg, best known for her work on HBO's Betty, came forward on social media accusing the director of pressuring her into a romantic relationship shortly after she turned 18. Twin actresses Hannah and Cailin Loesch, who appeared in Netflix's Maniac, have also come forward with their own allegations against the director.

The initial allegations first began last week when Vinberg took to Instagram Story sharing a screenshot of Fukunaga's own post reacting to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion regarding Roe v. Wade. Fukunaga's post read as being critical of the draft and in support of women's rights, prompting to Vinberg to allege that Fukunaga "literally doesn't care about women."

"It p-sses me off because he literally doesn't care about women," Vinberg wrote. "he only traumatizes them. I've spoken to many girls. F-ck you Cary."

Vinberg went on to allege in a series of additional posts that Fukunaga had pursued her following her 18th birthday after they had worked together on a Samsung commercial. According to Vinberg, the relationship lasted until she was 21 and while she acknowledged that it was legal, she said it wasn't right.

"One thing that was really weird about him was he would tell me to pretend that I was his cousin or niece or sister in front of other people like he'd want me to lie about who I was," Vinberg said. "I decided to kind of expose him because I feel like I'm supposed to represent women and I would never be able to live with myself. This guy was roaming, free doing this."

Following Vinberg's allegations, Hannah and Cailin Loesch also shared their own experiences with Fukunaga. The sisters said that they met Fukunaga when they were 20 and that he allegedly pursued them for years after, including while at their family home where he allegedly asked if they were virgins and asked about threesomes, even allegedly suggesting that "incest is fine 'if all parties are okay with it.'"

The sister's go on to write that after another encounter with Fukunaga at his penthouse to watch No Time To Die prior to the film's release, they told him they would no longer be speaking to him, and he allegedly responded with concerns about "how bad this would look" were they to go public with their allegations.

Last fall, Raeden Greer spoke out how Fukunaga had dismissed her from a small speaking role in the first season of True Detective after she refused to go topless in a scene even though it was not in her contract.

"It was disheartening. It felt bad," Greer told The Daily Beast at the time. "You can't just treat people like all you are is a pair of tits, that is very hurtful. And now, Cary is out here talking about his female characters—it's like another slap in the face over and over and over. Yes, he has had an illustrious career—that was a star-maker for him, and what happened to me? Nobody cares."

According to The Wrap, a representative for Fukunaga has declined to comment.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic