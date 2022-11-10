Octavia Spencer Accidentally Tried to Spend a $100 Bill with Ryan Reynolds' Face on It

Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer once "accidentally" tried to spend a one-hundred-dollar bill with Ryan Reynolds' face on it. The long-short of the story that Spencer told on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is that she is somewhat compulsive about being a pay-ready customer while in lines at stores. One day while in line, Spencer when fumbling in her bag for some cash and pulled out a counterfeit hundred in which Ryan Reynolds had been face-swapped for the traditional visage of Ben Franklin.

...And before you worry that Octavia Spencer and Ryan Reynolds are part of some secret Hollywood counterfeiting ring: the bill was a prop from their new film Spirited, which will stream on Apple TV+ on November 18th.

In her longer anecdote, Olivia Spencer said the following:

"Well, so here's the thing. I never have cash with me," she told Fallon. "And I was all excited. I'm also that customer who's, like, ready. I don't want to be fumbling for my cast or my credit card when I'm at the register. So I like to find it. I'm like, 'Do I have cash?' Like, 'Do I have $5?' And I found a $100 bill in my wallet. And I was so proud because I felt like I had found a treasure. And, so, I'm glad I'm one of those people who likes to be prepared. Because I'm looking at the $100 bill and I'm like, 'Ben Franklin looks really, really, weird.'"

It was then that Fallon revealed the "money" Octavia Spencer found:

(Photo: The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon)

Spirited (2022) is Sean Anders' (Horrible Bosses 2, Daddy's Home 1&2) new musical twist on the classic Charles Dickens "A Christmas Carol" story. It stars Will Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present who gets the tables turned on him by his latest "Scrooge" (Reynolds). Obviously, part of that story includes a gag about Ryan Reynolds' character's face being on the $100 bill. Spirited also features Octavia Spencer, Rose Byrne, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Aimee Carrero, Joe Tippett, P.J. Byrne, and both Jimmy Fallon and Judi Dench playing themselves.

You can get the synopsis below:

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, "A Christmas Carol" is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

Spirited will stream on Apple TV+ on November 18th.