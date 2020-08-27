Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome New Baby

✖

Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are officially parents. Bloom and Perry welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom on Wednesday. UNICEF, for which the pair are Goodwill Ambassadors, announced the baby's arrival in a post that also included a statement from the couple and a photo of them holding their newborn daughter's tiny hand.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the couple told UNICEF. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

This is the first child for Perry and the second for Bloom, who shares a 9-year-old son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Bloom and Perry got engaged in February 2019 and announced the pregnancy in Perry's "Never Worn White" music video which featured her cradling her baby bump. She revealed that she was expecting a daughter in April but didn't reveal what they would name her, noting back in June that they hadn't decided and were waiting for the baby's arrival to, in a sense, let her choose.

"We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we've got options and she'll tell us," Perry said in an interview with Karson & Kennedy. "I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yeah, yeah, you are her. You are that."

Congratulations to the happy family!

Cover photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.