Parasite Star Lee Sun-kyun Dead at 48

Lee Sun-kyun, one of the lead actors of the Oscar-winning Parasite, has died. According to Reuters reports, Lee was found dead in a car next to a pile of burning briquettes, suggesting the actor died as a result of suicide. He was 48.

The Reuters report says police were contacted by Lee's wife after he left the house and she found what appeared to be a suicide note. At the time of his death, Lee was under investigation by South Korean authorities because of alleged drug use.

In Parasite, Lee played the patriarch of the Park family, the affluent characters at the center of the film. Born in 1975, Lee appeared in dozens of South Korean productions before his big break in Parasite, which launched him to stardom around the world. The actor then went on to lead Dr. Brain, Apple TV+'s first Korean-language series.

For his role in Parasite, Lee was award a SAG Award at the 2020 awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Lee also tallied one nomination at the Blue Dragon Awards, a 2014 nod for Best Lead Actor in Kim Seong-hun's A Hard Day.

Lee is survived by his wife and their two boys.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "home" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org. A list of international suicide hotlines can be found here.