Peanuts Helping Kids Learn at Home With Free Lesson Plans During Coronavirus Pandemic

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, kids and their parents all across the country have found themselves in a new predicament. With many schools closed — including some that have announced closures for the rest of the academic year — parents are now having to take on new roles as teachers. Now, Peanuts is offering a helping hand with free lesson plans and educational materials featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the whole Peanuts Gang suitable for kids all the way from Kindergarten through the eighth grade. The materials cover a wide range of skills, including STEM, language arts, and social studies giving parents and kids a lot to work with.

“With school districts across the country closing due to COVID-19, many parents—including some right here at Team Peanuts—have been feeling overwhelmed at taking on a whole new responsibility: becoming their children’s teachers,” Melissa Menta, Sr. Vice President, Marketing and Communications, for Peanuts Worldwide, said in a statement. “Fortunately, we have many educational materials that bring STEM, language arts, and social studies to new life with the help of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the gang. And we are delighted to provide them at no cost to parents everywhere.”

The lesson plans, which are available via the Peanuts homepage at Peanuts.com, were developed with curriculum specialists at Young Minds Inspired, and feature a wide range of offerings. Some activities feature Charlie Brown and his baseball teammates for math skills, the whole Peanuts gang celebrating spring while working on science, language arts, and math skills, and there are even lessons centered around Charlie Brown’s never-ending quest to kick that football.

In addition to those materials, there are also those created in collaboration with NASA, featuring Astronaut Snoopy. Those lessons in particular may be exciting for kids thanks to Apple TV+’s Snoopy in Space series, that sees the beloved beagle follow his dream to become an astronaut and ends up chosen for an elite mission into space with Charlie Brown and the gang assisting down on Earth with mission control.

“Our goal with these Peanuts-themed lesson plans is to help parents and guardians create dynamic learning experiences that inspire children’s minds,” Dr. Dominic Kinsley, Managing Partner and Editor in Chief at Young Minds Inspired said. “Thanks to Snoopy and the gang, the ‘dynamic’ part is built right in, and we’ve developed educator-sanctioned lesson plans and materials around the characters’ natural inspiration!”

