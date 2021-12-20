Pillsbury Launches Lisa Frank Unicorn Cookies

As nostalgia goes, it’s the 90s’ moment to shine. Not only has fashion had a decidedly 90s style to it lately, but entertainment is also taking a look back at what some consider to be the best decade, through reunions for our favorite shows such as friends, or outright reboots or revivals, such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Saved by the Bell. Now, food is also getting in on the action in a fun way with Pillsbury’s new Lisa Frank Unicorn Shape Cookie Dough.

The new, limited-edition cookie offering from Pillsbury features a bright and colorful cookie design inspired by the iconic Lisa Frank Unicorn shape. The dough, which is the same Pillsbury Shape Sugar Cookie Dough that cookie fans know and love, features a pink unicorn with blue stars. It’s also safe to eat raw, which is sure to make those nostalgia fans who love cookie dough happy as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are thrilled to partner with Pillsbury to bring The Fantastic World of Lisa Frank to grocery retailers nationwide.” said Forrest Green, Head of Brand at Lisa Frank. “Our teams created this amazing product to bring generations together and share the infinite joy that defines our everlasting brands.”

The limited-edition Pillsbury Lisa Frank Unicorn Shape Sugar Cookie Dough comes in packages of 20 precut cookies with an MSRP of $2.67 and will be available for a limited time starting mid-December (that’s right now!) at retailers nationwide. With these being a limited time offering, if you’re a big Lisa Frank fan, you’ll want to act fast before these magical cookies are gone.

Originally founded by Lisa Frank in 1979, Lisa Frank Incorporated became wildly popular in the late 1980s with the production of school supplies that featured Frank’s colorful and imaginative designs. The brand’s designs were especially popular in the 1990s where the adorned everything from folders to pencil cases, to erases, to notebooks to Trappers Keepers and much, much more.

What do you think of the limited-edition Lisa Frank Unicorn Shape Sugar Cookie Dough from Pillsbury? What was your favorite Lisa Frank design? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!