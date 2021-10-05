Pop-Tarts Unveils New Eggo Flavor

If you thought a film like Avengers: Infinity War was the most ambitious crossover you’ve ever seen…well, you might want to take a quick seat. Tuesday, the folks at Kellogg’s unveiled a new crossover product between two of the company’s flagship brands, and the end result might be a little divisive. Beginning later this year, breakfast fiends will be able to purchase Eggo-flavored Pop-Tarts.

You read that right, Pop-Tarts flavored like one of the most popular waffle brands on the sun. More specifically, the new item is called Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup Pop-Tarts, combining the iconic breakfast condiment with two separate pastries.

A press release distributed from Kellogg’s promises a “flaky, buttery-yellow crus, reminiscent of an Eggo waffle” while the Pop-Tart will include a “sweet, maple-flavored filling.” Everything will then be topped with white icing and “a waffle-like grid pattern made from yellow-string icing.”

As of now, it seems like this item will be a permanent item as no limited-edition details are included in Kellogg’s marketing material. Packages of the breakfast treats will be available starting in December and will carry an MSRP of $2.99 for an 8-count box.

The new crossover item will be available in two-count packs at select convenience stores across the country sometime at a later date.