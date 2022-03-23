Pop-Tarts Unveils New Snickerdoodle Flavor

Pop-Tarts is adding another new flavor to the lineup, this time offering cookie fans a new way to enjoy a beloved classic, just in Pop-Tart form. On Tuesday, Kellogg’s announced that this spring, Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts are joining the lineup as their latest flavor. The new Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts join an ever-expanding lineup which includes Cookies & Creme, Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts, and more.

According to the brand, the Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts are a tribute to the iconic bakery staple and will satisfy any cookie lover’s sweet tooth. The cookie-pastry hybrid combines a snickerdoodle-flavored filling with a crunchy cinnamon sugar topping to create that familiar, melt-in-your-mouth moment.

“We know our fans love a ‘dessert for breakfast’ moment, so Pop-Tarts continue to deliver crazy-good flavors that capitalize on this trend with our pie, donut, and cake-themed lineups already on shelves,” David Greci, Senior Brand Manager, Pop-Tarts, said. “This spring, we’ll complete the cookie trifecta with this delicious new Snickerdoodle flavor. Besides, who needs a cookie jar when you’ve got a toaster and a box of Pop-Tarts?”

The new Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts will hit store shelves in May. They will be available in an 8-count box with a suggested retail price of $3.19 at retailers nationwide. In recent years, Pop-Tart has launched a number of new flavors, including the Eggo Frosted Maple Syrup Pop-Tarts and Pretzel Pop-Tarts back in 2020.

