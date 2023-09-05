Rare Harry Potter Uncorrected Proof Copy Found by School Fails to Sell at Auction

Harry Potter has become an essential staple in pop culture since J.K. Rowling's books were adapted into feature films, and fans of the franchise have been wondering what will come next. We've already gotten a prequel film series with Fantastic Beasts, and the film franchise will be rebooted as a series for Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service. So, at least, we will have a lot of the Harry Potter franchise to come in the future. But there is some other Harry Potter news that has been revealed. According to BBC, Hanson Auctioneers recently attempted to sell a rare uncorrected copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, and it until didn't sell. The copy of the book is an uncorrected proof copy that featured a misspelling of Rowling's name, among other things.

"Ultimately, if we'd sold it for too little, that would have been wrong. It fully deserves to reach the top end of £15,000 to £20,000," Jim Spencer, head of books at Hanson Auctioneers said. "With such a good cause, I wanted to get a big chunk of money for the school."

Harry Potter Series in the Works at Max

Warner Bros. Discovery's Max describes the series: "The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potterbooks will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Warner Bros. Television is producing with Bronte Film and TV. J.K. Rowling will serve as an executive producer, and David Heyman, who produced all eight original Harry Potter films, is also in talks to executive produce the series. Max exec Casey Bloys released a statement back when the series was announced, and it seems like the streaming service is excited to be in the Harry Potter business.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series." Rowling added.

