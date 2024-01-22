Razzie Awards Nominations Include Shazam! 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The list of nominees for the 2024 Razzie Awards includes Marvel's Ant-Man 3 and DC's Shazam 2.

Razzie Award nominations for 2024 are now out, and the big superhero movie franchises are definitely in the mix.

Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and DC's Shazam! Fury of the Gods both landed on the Razzies nominations list. Ant-Man 3 landed nominations for "Worst Supporting Actor" (Michael Douglas and Bill Murray), as well as "Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel"; Shazam! 2 earned nominations in categories of "Worst Picture," "Worst Actress" (Dame Helen Mirren), "Worst Supporting Actress" (Lucy Liu), and "Worst Screenplay."

In addition to the Marvel and DC films, the Razzies nominations also include extensive nominations for Expend4bles, The Exorcist: Believer, Meg 2: The Trench, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey. A few isolated nominations were given out for films like Five Nights at Freddy's ("Worst Supporting Actress" for Maury Stuart Masterson), Magic Mike's Last Dance ("Worst Actress" for Salma Hayek), Ghosted ("Worst Actor" and "Worst Actress" for Chris Evans and Ana de Armas), and Fast X ("Worst Actor" for Vin Diesel). Some veteran actors and celebrities took hits: Megan Fox got Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actress nominations (Expend4bles, Johnny & Clyde); Russell Crowe (The Pope's Exorcist); Jon Voight (Mercy); Jennifer Lopez (The Mother); Kim Cattrall (About My Father), and Sylvester Stallone (Expend4bles).

"After strikes, lingerings of a worldwide plague and a general sense of universal agoraphobia, the decline of the cinematic experience goes without saying," reads a statement from The Razzies organizers. "Thankfully, a doll pic and a bomb movie jump-started the Industry, which still left behind a trail of Pooh for the Razzies to pick up!"

2024 Razzie Awards Nominees

WORST PICTURE

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn't that be spelled "Hunny"?)

WORST ACTOR

Russell Crowe / The Pope's Exorcist

Vin Diesel / Fast X

Chris Evans / Ghosted

Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight / Mercy

WORST ACTRESS

Ana de Armas / Ghosted

Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek / Magic Mike's Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez / The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Cattrall / About My Father

Megan Fox / Expend4bles

Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy's

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant

Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as "The Pope") / The Pope's Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries" / Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) / Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike's Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of ... Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST DIRECTOR

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh / Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench

WORST SCREENPLAY

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of ... Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey

The Razzie Award winners will be announced on March 9th.