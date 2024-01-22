Razzie Awards Nominations Include Shazam! 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
The list of nominees for the 2024 Razzie Awards includes Marvel's Ant-Man 3 and DC's Shazam 2.
Razzie Award nominations for 2024 are now out, and the big superhero movie franchises are definitely in the mix.
Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and DC's Shazam! Fury of the Gods both landed on the Razzies nominations list. Ant-Man 3 landed nominations for "Worst Supporting Actor" (Michael Douglas and Bill Murray), as well as "Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel"; Shazam! 2 earned nominations in categories of "Worst Picture," "Worst Actress" (Dame Helen Mirren), "Worst Supporting Actress" (Lucy Liu), and "Worst Screenplay."
In addition to the Marvel and DC films, the Razzies nominations also include extensive nominations for Expend4bles, The Exorcist: Believer, Meg 2: The Trench, and Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey. A few isolated nominations were given out for films like Five Nights at Freddy's ("Worst Supporting Actress" for Maury Stuart Masterson), Magic Mike's Last Dance ("Worst Actress" for Salma Hayek), Ghosted ("Worst Actor" and "Worst Actress" for Chris Evans and Ana de Armas), and Fast X ("Worst Actor" for Vin Diesel). Some veteran actors and celebrities took hits: Megan Fox got Worst Actress and Worst Supporting Actress nominations (Expend4bles, Johnny & Clyde); Russell Crowe (The Pope's Exorcist); Jon Voight (Mercy); Jennifer Lopez (The Mother); Kim Cattrall (About My Father), and Sylvester Stallone (Expend4bles).
"After strikes, lingerings of a worldwide plague and a general sense of universal agoraphobia, the decline of the cinematic experience goes without saying," reads a statement from The Razzies organizers. "Thankfully, a doll pic and a bomb movie jump-started the Industry, which still left behind a trail of Pooh for the Razzies to pick up!"
2024 Razzie Awards Nominees
WORST PICTURE
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (Wait, shouldn't that be spelled "Hunny"?)
WORST ACTOR
Russell Crowe / The Pope's Exorcist
Vin Diesel / Fast X
Chris Evans / Ghosted
Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight / Mercy
WORST ACTRESS
Ana de Armas / Ghosted
Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek / Magic Mike's Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Cattrall / About My Father
Megan Fox / Expend4bles
Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy's
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero (as "The Pope") / The Pope's Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any 2 "Merciless Mercenaries" / Expend4bles
Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) / Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike's Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers(!) / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of ... Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST DIRECTOR
Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh / Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench
WORST SCREENPLAY
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of ... Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey
The Razzie Award winners will be announced on March 9th.