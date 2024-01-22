Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Wraps Filming

After beginning this past summer, filming on the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 movie has now initially wrapped up. As a result of 2023's SAG-AFTRA strike, production on Mortal Kombat 2 stalled for an extended period of time this past year and wasn't picked up again until November. Since that time, filming on the sequel has been ongoing in Australia and has now reached the point where the post-production phase can begin.

In a new video posted to Twitter, Mortal Kombat 2 producer Todd Garner informed fans that filming for the project has now ended. Garner said that he is incredibly excited about what has been captured for MK2 and added that he thinks the movie will be "something special." When it comes to when the film's first trailer might be released, though, Garner warned that it's going to take some time until anything associated with Mortal Kombat 2 sees the light of day.

"Well, that's a wrap for me on Mortal Kombat," Garner said in his video message. "This has been an incredible, incredible journey. I can't wait for you all to see what we've done. It's going to be a while, we have a lot of work to do. I know I'm going to start getting a lot of messages about like, 'When is the trailer? When is the trailer?' It's going to be a while. We're going to work hard, we're going to get it done. I think we've made something special."

For the time being, details associated with the launch of Mortal Kombat 2 haven't been provided by Warner Bros. Pictures. As a result, it's now known if there's a chance for the film to hit theaters before 2024 concludes or if instead MK2 will be pushed to 2025. Regardless of what the truth is, there's a good chance that we'll learn more on this front soon enough given that production has now come to a close.

Mortal Kombat 2 is set to see cast members such as Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, and Josh Lawson all return for the sequel. They'll be joined by new additions that include Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Martyn Ford, and Karl Urban.