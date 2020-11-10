Red Lobster Is Selling Cheddar Bay Biscuits as Christmas Presents

✖

If you've stepped into a big box store lately, chances are you've already seen the decorations pop up — and depending on the market you live in, there may already be Christmas carols playing on the radio. We're still a month and some change away from Christmas Day, but Red Lobster is already looking toward the holidays. The seafood restaurant announced Monday a special promotion involving its iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits for the holidays.

Crafting special Christmas-themed boxes, Red Lobster is starting to promote a special where you can purchase the biscuits as a gift for the holidays. Beginning November 16th, you can purchase the biscuits on the Red Lobster website and either pick them up at a local restaurant, or have them delivered through available delivery services. The festive box comes with six biscuits.

"Whether you're searching for a unique gift to give a loved one you can't physically be with, or looking to reward yourself for finishing a tough year strong, our Cheddar Bay Biscuit gift boxes are guaranteed to serve up some much-needed warmth and comfort this holiday season," Red Lobster marketing boss Deanna Kotch said in a statement Monday.

If biscuits aren't your thing — which they should be, because we're talking about Cheddar Bay Biscuits here — the company is also introducing two other platters for the holidays: a Chilled Holiday Seafood Platter, and a Shrimp Lover's Holiday Platter. The description for both dishes can be seen below.

NEW! Chilled Holiday Seafood Platter – Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp, Chilled Split Maine Lobster Tails and Jumbo Lump Crab Meat tossed in a lemon vinaigrette. Served with cocktail sauce and lemons.

– Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp, Chilled Split Maine Lobster Tails and Jumbo Lump Crab Meat tossed in a lemon vinaigrette. Served with cocktail sauce and lemons. NEW! Shrimp Lover's Holiday Platter – Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt's Favorite Shrimp and Crispy Shrimp. Served with piña colada sauce, cocktail sauce and spicy Dragon sauce.

Kotch added, "There are so many great ways to enjoy seafood as part of your holiday celebration this year, no matter what that celebration might look like. Whether you're looking to enjoy a date night out or gather with family at home for the holidays, we've got you covered with a variety of choices sure to meet your needs."