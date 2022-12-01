Rice Krispies to Cover Expenses of Holiday Shopping List for 25 Lucky Fans

For decades, the traditional meal to leave out for Santa Claus on Christmas Eve is milk and cookies, but a new promotional campaign from Rice Krispies is encouraging fans to leave out a batch of Rice Krispies Treats for Kris Kringle. In addition to launching a new campaign honoring the time-honored treat, the cereal is also offering to take care of the entire holiday shopping list for 25 lucky winners, with each winner taking home up to $2,000 to cover gifts, travel, and whatever else they might need to celebrate the holiday. All fans have to do is follow @RiceKrispies on TikTok and leave the comment #SantaWantsRiceKrispiesEntry for a chance to win.

Per press release, "Ho ho hold the cookies. This year, Santa's got a secret to share: all he wants for Christmas is...Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats. That's right -- he's swapping his tried-and-true baked favorites for the simple classic he really craves on his big night. In fact, The Big Man is hoping that your family will make the swap to Rice Krispies Treats this year, and he is also giving you a chance to win money towards your family's Christmas list.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year...and often, the most stressful. According to PWC, families spent almost $1,500 in holiday gifting, travel, and entertainment last year. That's why Rice Krispies is teaming up with Santa to bring the joy back to gift-giving by contributing to 25 families' holiday lists -- up to $2,000 worth! -- so you can give your loved ones the holliest, jolliest Christmas morning ever.

"With no careful measurements or ovens needed, homemade Rice Krispies Treats are the perfect treat to make with loved ones, especially around the holidays. Yule be the star of any holiday family movie night, ugly sweater party, or other festive family gathering by bringing homemade Rice Krispies Treats!"

"The holidays are all about quality time, and we love seeing how homemade Rice Krispies Treats bring families and friends of all ages together to create and enjoy," Laura Newman, Marketing Director of Cereal at Kellogg Company, shared in a statement. "Our holiday wish list sweepstakes is one more way we're celebrating the season, but everyone who makes Rice Krispies with their family will win by making holiday memories."

The sweepstakes will run from November 15th through December 10th. No purchase necessary. For official rules and more information, head to http://www.ricekrispies.com/Santa.

Follow @RiceKrispies on TikTok and leave the comment #SantaWantsRiceKrispiesEntry for a chance to win.

Will you be entering the sweepstakes? Let us know in the comments!