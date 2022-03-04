Batman Fans Are Wishing Robert Pattinson A Happy Birthday
Batman fans are wishing The Batman star Robert Pattinson a happy birthday today, May 13th. Pattinson was born in 1986, so this is indeed a milestone birthday, as the actor turns 35. In his 30s Pattinson has effectively re-invented his image as an actor. Gone are (most) viewer's narrow view of Pattinson as Harry Potter's Cedric Diggory, or Twilight's Edward Cullen; films like The Lost City of Z, Good Time, High Life, and The Lighthouse gave Pattinson serious cred as a character actor who was greater than his leading man image and looks; he's since married that character actor work with blockbuster-level projects like Chris Nolan's Tenet or Matt Reeves' The Batman.
With his career in a stable, respectable, place, and a major DC movie franchise on the horizon, Robert Pattinson has every reason to celebrate turning 35. And fans are now letting him know it:
Happy Birthday, Batman!
Happy birthday #Batman (Robert Pattinson)! pic.twitter.com/sIwmyVzvRG— Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library (@PFM_Library) May 13, 2021
The G.A.H.G.
Happy Birthday to one of my Favorite Actors of all time and our current Batman Robert Pattinson. 🎉🦇#HappyBirthdayRobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/RAIyzk3DRE— Red Hood 🦇🖤❤️ (@Johnnyxcarter96) May 13, 2021
Incredible Career, Incredible Future
happy birthday to the beautiful, talented, humble, hilarious man that is robert pattinson. we love you. you're going to absolutely kill it as batman. 🦇
what you've done so far in your career is incredible and i can't wait to see what you do in the future! you are limitless. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zbct0f0uww— Gotham Bat (@GothamBat_17) May 13, 2021
Happy Birthday, Gorgeous Human
Happy Birthday to his gorgeous human #HappyBirthdayRobertPattinson #RobertPattinson pic.twitter.com/cJ70AHpgTt— morgan (she/her) (@gallavichbitchx) May 13, 2021
Greatest Hits
Happy Birthday to our new Batman, Robert Pattinson! 🦇🙌 pic.twitter.com/6ieUhgucfm— Migz (@gaIacticstark) May 13, 2021
The Best Batman
Happy birthday to the best batman #RobertPattinson #HappyBirthdayRobertPattinson #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/zD8Lw0cHWI— Josiah #DUUUVAL (@EppsJde) May 13, 2021
Dark Knight Rising
Happy Birthday to Robert Pattinson aka The Batman 🦇 pic.twitter.com/sCVySZ0jnN— VENGEANCE🦇 (@Bat_Source) May 13, 2021
