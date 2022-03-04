Batman Fans Are Wishing Robert Pattinson A Happy Birthday

By Kofi Outlaw

Batman fans are wishing The Batman star Robert Pattinson a happy birthday today, May 13th. Pattinson was born in 1986, so this is indeed a milestone birthday, as the actor turns 35. In his 30s Pattinson has effectively re-invented his image as an actor. Gone are (most) viewer's narrow view of Pattinson as Harry Potter's Cedric Diggory, or Twilight's Edward Cullen; films like The Lost City of Z, Good Time, High Life, and The Lighthouse gave Pattinson serious cred as a character actor who was greater than his leading man image and looks; he's since married that character actor work with blockbuster-level projects like Chris Nolan's Tenet or Matt Reeves' The Batman.

With his career in a stable, respectable, place, and a major DC movie franchise on the horizon, Robert Pattinson has every reason to celebrate turning 35. And fans are now letting him know it:

Happy Birthday, Batman!

Batman enjoys all the love he can get on his birthday. 

prevnext

The G.A.H.G.

Many fans consider Robert Pattinson to be the "Greatest Actor of His Generation" - the G.A.H.G. It's certainly a compelling argument. 

prevnext

Incredible Career, Incredible Future

The best is truly yet to come from Robert Pattinson, we wholeheartedly believe that. 

prevnext

Happy Birthday, Gorgeous Human

Age 35 has rarely (if ever) looked better than this. 

prevnext

Greatest Hits

Just a quick visual reminder of how many ways Robert Pattinson has crushed the box office... and testament to why his Batman will do it again. 

prevnext

The Best Batman

People already out here calling Robert Pattinson the "Best Batman" having barely seen any footage from the film. That's clout, for real. 

prevnext
0comments

Dark Knight Rising

Pattinson is loved already - but his rise as the new Batman is about to take that love to the next level. 

prev
Start the Conversation

of