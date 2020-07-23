Robin Williams’ daughter had the perfect way to honor her father on his 69th birthday. Zelda Williams took to Twitter to announce that she was donating $69.69 to a bunch of local homeless shelters. An absolutely wonderful gesture for a man who is remembered by many as a source of absolute light. She had a bit of fun with her father’s iconic role as the Genie in Aladdin when that Disney filter business was going on. Today’s donations are just the latest instance of her giving back in some way. Wiliams has previously organized charity video game streams for reputable causes too.

“Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can,” she wrote. “Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today.”

Earlier this year, the comedian’s estate launched a new YouTube channel. Some of his most famous stand up specials and bits are included there. One thing that stands out in any material about the man is how much he cared about his family.

"My children give me a great sense of wonder. Just to see them develop into these extraordinary human beings," Williams once wrote during a Reddit AMA. "And favorite book as a child? Growing up, it was The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe - I would read the whole C.S. Lewis series out loud to my kids. I was once reading to Zelda, and she said 'don't do any voices. Just read it as yourself.' So I did, I just read it straight, and she said, 'that's better.'"

