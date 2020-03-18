Zelda Williams Finds Heartwarming Old Photo Of Her Father Robin Williams During Isolation Spring Cleaning

In August 2014 the world tragically lost comedian and actor Robin Williams. Since then, Williams has become an even bigger icon of comedy and joy in the world, and there’s little sign of that changing anytime soon. Well, laughter and joy are things the world sorely needs right now – and somehow Robin Williams is still delivering when we need him the most. As the world continues to see more and more countries on lockdown to fight the novel coronavirus diseases COVID-19, Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda Williams decided to do some spring cleaning. The below that she dug up is now helping to warm hearts all over the world:

Isolation spring deep cleaning is turning up some fun old gems: pic.twitter.com/SyV700aD84 — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) March 18, 2020

Yes, that’s Robin Williams and Zelda in what looks to be circa the ’90s / 00s, judging by the fashion and ages of both father and daughter. The pictures in this photo booth reel perfectly encapsulate what charismatic and funny light Robin Williams had inside of him – one that his children thankfully got to bask in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a Reddit AMA years back, Williams shared with fans how his children (Zelda, her brother Cody, and their older half-brother Zachary) had shaped his world for the better:

“My children give me a great sense of wonder. Just to see them develop into these extraordinary human beings. And a favorite book as a child? Growing up, it was The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe – I would read the whole C.S. Lewis series out loud to my kids. I was once reading to Zelda, and she said ‘don’t do any voices. Just read it as yourself.’ So I did, I just read it straight, and she said ‘that’s better.’”

Taking that quote with the picture of father and daughter together is just one heartwarming way that fans can remember Robin Williams. As stated, with the world feeling negative emotions like fear and anxiety with such intensity right now, it’s small reminders like this of the joys life brings, which are needed to counterbalance the darker thoughts that nip at our heels. Due to the nature of his death, versus the way we’ve chosen to remember him since, there are few better examples of light emerging from tragedy than Robin Williams.