Hollywood Pays Tribute to the Late Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Last Friday night, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg passed away due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. According to a statement released by the Supreme Court, Ginsberg passed away at her home in Washington, DC surrounded by family. She was 87.

"Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement released by the Court. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and resolute champion of justice."

Ginsberg spent 27 years on the nation's highest court, nominated to the post by President Bill Clinton in 1993. As such, much of Hollywood instantly hit their social media channels to pay respects to the late judge: