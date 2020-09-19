Hollywood Pays Tribute to the Late Ruth Bader Ginsberg
Last Friday night, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg passed away due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. According to a statement released by the Supreme Court, Ginsberg passed away at her home in Washington, DC surrounded by family. She was 87.
"Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement released by the Court. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and resolute champion of justice."
Ginsberg spent 27 years on the nation's highest court, nominated to the post by President Bill Clinton in 1993. As such, much of Hollywood instantly hit their social media channels to pay respects to the late judge:
Chris Evans
One of one.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 18, 2020
💙 pic.twitter.com/Wz7MHyQpJd
Danny DeVito
Ruth😞Compassion and Mercy. Add justice. Gonna miss you.— Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) September 18, 2020
Michael Kelly
Heartbreaking— Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) September 18, 2020
RBG was so much to so many. Legend.
RIP
Mindy Kaling
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world.— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020
Brie Larson
“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”
Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We’ll keep pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited.— Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 19, 2020
Robert Downey Jr.
"Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." RIP, RBG pic.twitter.com/HLtKG7qdnp— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 19, 2020
Mark Ruffalo
Okay, today we mourn a Lioness Of Light and Righteousness, tomorrow we fight like RBG did for us every single day. She would have it no other way. Rest In Power Justice RGB! We will prevail on your behalf.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 19, 2020
Cover photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Imagesprev