Ryan Reynolds Celebrated Betty White's Birthday by Sharing Feud Video From Proposal

There aren't many folks who celebrate special occasions on social media quite like Ryan Reynolds. From his ongoing feud with best frenemy Hugh Jackman, to posting pictures of himself for wife Blake Lively's birthday, Reynolds is one of the best trolls around when it comes to online celebrations. On January 18th every year, Reynolds uses those masterful trolling talents to post something hilarious about Golden Girls icon Betty White, who starred alongside Reynolds in 2009's The Proposal. This year, Reynolds posted a video of a fake feud between himself and White, which was filmed on the set of their film 12 years ago.

Reynolds shared the video to his Instagram stories, and it shows he and White on the set of The Proposal, alongside Sandra Bullock. In the video, White clearly has it out for Reynolds, and does what she can to make him look bad to the rest of the cast and crew, especially Bullock. The Golden Girls Daily Instagram account ripped the video from Reynolds' stories, so you can check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙂𝙞𝙧𝙡𝙨 💛 (@goldengirlsdaily)

"We made this 12 years ago," Reynolds wrote in the caption of the video. "Betty turns 99 today. But she is 100 [percent] the funniest person on the planet."

When White approaches Bullock and Reynolds in the video, Reynolds immediately acts like something is wrong. He wants no part of White, and Bullock doesn't understand why. White treats Bullock like royalty, calling her "America's Sweetheart," while she can't remember Reynolds' name and believes him to be an assistant. This all culminates in Reynolds blowing up on his older co-star.

"I'm gonna tell you exactly how it is," the actor says in the video. "You seem like an adorable, sweet old lady on the outside. But on the inside? On the inside, you're like this seething demon. You hear me?"

