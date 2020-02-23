Science Channel Star Mad Mike Hughes Dies In Homemade Rocket Crash

Science Channel personality and participant of an upcoming docs-series for the network “Mad Mike” Hughes has died in a tragic accident that was meant to be featured in a new series. Hughes was building a homemade rocket that he intended to launch as part of filming for the show Homemade Astronauts, according to the Discovery Channel website. Hughes built the rocket alongside partner Waldo Stakes, and he hoped to construct a steam-powered vehicle that would take him unto 5,000 feet into the air.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike Hughes’ family and friends during this difficult time. It was always his dream to do this launch, and Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey,” the Science Channel said in a statement after Hughes’ passing was confirmed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hughes passed away at age 64. His rep Darren Shuster expressed remorse after the accident, telling TMZ it was a “one-of-a-kind” thing.

“When God made Mike he broke the mold. The man was the real deal and lived to push the edge. He wouldn’t have gone out any other way! RIP,” Shuster said.

Hughes was the subject of the documentary Rocketman, which showed his attempts to prove the Earth is flat with his experiments.