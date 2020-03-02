Scooby-Doo to Launch Spooky Live Tour in April 2020

If you are ready to experience a Scooby-Doo adventure unlike any other, you better get ready for a special event this spring. Earlier today, an announcement came live from Monlove and Warner Bros. about everyone’s favorite teenage sleuths. Next month, Scooby-Doo will be getting a live tour, and it will bring fans face-to-face with one of Mystery Inc’s most challenging missions yet.

Yes, you heard that right! Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold is going live in a matter of weeks. The live tour will bring together Shaggy, Scooby, Daphne, Velma, and Fred as they head to the ghostly town of Alta Luz. The foreign city will see the gang run into the ghost of La Dama de Oro, but the Mystery Inc gang are sure the spirit isn’t quite as supernatural as everyone thinks.

“One of the most beloved international franchises of all time, Scooby-Doo and his meddling, mystery-solving friends will embark on a new adventure to solve a brand new mystery brought to life with cutting-edge technology, original music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive video, aerial arts, acrobatics, and video mapping,” the show’s announcement reads.

“Audiences will join the journey as the Gang takes the Mystery Machine on its first flight to a land of ancient civilizations, legends, and culture. As they sniff for clues (and snacks), a trail of extinct purple irises leads them through a veritable Nazca lines labyrinth of mystery as the Gang meets friends…or foes?…Miguel the groundskeeper, Luis the lama, botanist Professor Falcone, the Pachacuties, and Ayar Manco (the 13th Century founder of the Incan civilization). Zoinks!”

The live show will kick off in Wisconsin in April before closing towards the end of June. Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold will star Frank Weller as the voice of Scooby. Monlove tapped Pierre Boileau to direct the show and has pulled together an all-star team of costumer designers and technical directors. For those interested in the show, you can check out the tour’s full list of dates below:

Apr. 2 – Madison, WI @ Capital Theater

Apr. 5 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

Apr. 9 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theare

Apr 10-11 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

Apr. 14 – Binghampton, NY @ The Forum Theatre

Apr. 18 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater

Apr. 19 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

Apr. 21 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

Apr. 22 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

Apr. 23-24 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Fox Theater

Apr. 25 – White Plains, NY @ Westchester County Center

Apr. 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Apr. 30 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

May 2 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

May 5 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

May 6 – Youngstown, OH @ Stambaugh Auditorium

May 9-10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

May 12 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre

May 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

May 17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Civic Auditorium

May 19 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavillion

May 21 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

May 23 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

May 24 – Ft. Collins, CO @ The Lincoln Center

May 27 – El Paso, TX @ Plazz Theatre

May 28 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

May 30-31 – Austin, TX @ Dell Hall

June 2 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

June 4 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

June 5 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center

June 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

June 7 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

June 9 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

June 10 – Louisville, KY @The Louisville Palace

June 11 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

June 12 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

June 13 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

June 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

June 16-17 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 20-21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

June 24-25 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

June 27- 28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Times Union Center for Performing Arts

