Shrekfest 2020: An Online Shrek Convention Is Happening This Weekend

Shrekfest, an annual gathering of fans of the big green ogre from the 2001 animated film Shrek, isn't letting a global pandemic and social distancing measures stop its "celebration of love and life". The event is taking the party online this year, streaming the love of all things Shrek created by fans all around the world to fans all around the world.

The event, which is hosted by online comedy group 3GI Industries, will stream all day on Saturday, September 19th on Twitch. According to Shrekfest coordinator and creator of Shrek Retold, a fan-made shot-by-shot recreation of Shrek which debuted on YouTube in 2018-- programming for Shrekfest will include games and prizes, music videos, short films and animations and will conclude with a screening of Shrek Retold. Shrekfest merchandise will also be available with proceeds going to various social justice programs.

"Shrekfest has shifted gears into an Online event this year amidst the ongoing pandemic," a statement regarding in the event reads. "While typically a physical event, this transformation opens the doors for an even larger audience and larger, more interactive spectacle. Earlier in the year 3GI had requested fans send in their artwork, films, animation and music. The end result is hours of content submitted from artists all over the world. They will be streaming these carefully curated Shrek tributes on September 19th as part of the Shrekfest 2020 Online experience."

This year's Shrekfest marks the seventh year for the event which began in 2014 as an internet joke, but ended up turning into a real, physical event that same year. Since then, Shrekfest has been held annually over Labor Day weekend in Madison, WI, drawing Shrek fans from around the world. Previous years' events have included live music, a costume contest, a roar contest, an onion eating contest, as well as an outdoor screening of Shrek.

Released in 2001, Shrek tells the story of solitary ogre Shrek (Mike Myers) who sets out on an adventure with a fast-talking Donkey (Eddie Murphy) when his swamp is invaded by obnoxious fairy tale characters exiled from the kingdom of Duloc by the short-statured Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow). To save his home, Shrek agrees to rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) — Farquaad's desired bride-to-be who is locked away in a castle guarded by a fire-breathing Dragon — setting out on a journey of self-discovery and transformation -- a story that continues to resonate with fans nearly 20 years later.

For more information about Shrekfest, you can check out their official website here.

Will you be checking out this year's online Shrekfest? Have you seen Shrek Retold? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!