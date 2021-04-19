Skittles Releasing All Lime Packs This Year

✖

Ask and you shall receive — lime Skittles are making a comeback in a major way. After the official Skittles account has used many tweets this year to taunt fans campaigning for the return of the flavor, it looks like the candy company is bringing the green candy in a special pack. Later this year, Skittles will reportedly release an All Lime pack, void of any other flavor other than the one previously retired by Mars Wrigley.

The switcheroo happened in 2013 when Skittles fans started to notice a change in flavor for the green candy. Gone were the days of lime Skittles and in its place, a new green apple flavor appeared. Now, snack tracking Instagrammer @tmc_reviews has tracked down information about the new All Lime product being released later this year.

According to the pro snacker, All Lime Skittles will be released sometime this summer, at least prior to the end of August. As the packaging indicates, the all-green packs will be a limited edition offering.

"Finally, Skittles decided to hear lime fans and it's bringing a very special edition of All Lime Skittles Mix expected to be out no later than August," the account shared. Lime Skittles were last available in 2017 when the iconic chewy candy released mixed packs including the flavor once again.

There's even a Change.org petition from fans of the flavor to bring it back on a permanent basis.

"We get it; it's hard to market a product that's been going strong for 30+ years. You needed a fresh campaign: something new to grab people's attention. In 2013, you decided a new flavor was the way to go," the petition reads. "Focus groups probably said 'Yes, a new flavor! Green Apple!' However, as we've all learned from the Pepsi v. Coke Challenge and the creation of New Coke, focus groups and taste tests don't always reveal the true needs and wants of the people."

It adds, "Perhaps, if I were to taste a green apple skittle on its own, I would like it and maybe even want another. But that's not how we eat skittles. We want to throw back a handful, and the original skittles could be consumed in any combination of flavors and taste amazing. Lime goes much better with the other flavors than green apple, and while lime might be close to lemon in taste, it's not about the individual flavors. It's about enjoying the full bag of skittles and not having to worry about gagging in public because of accidentally eating a green apple skittle at the same time as lemon (or any other flavor for that matter.)"