Skittles Launches Colorless Candy Packs to Celebrate Pride Month

Each June, the LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride Month. All across the world people celebrate and while Pride commemoration may look a little bit different this year due to the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic limiting or outright cancelling public gatherings, support for the LGBTQ+ community isn't stopping. Skittles, the candy known for its iconic rainbow, is leaving their colorful image behind for Pride Month with the launch of limited-edition Pride Packs featuring colorless packaging and product in support of GLAAD.

Earlier in May, Skittles revealed that for the month of June, special colorless packs of Skittles candies will be available as part of their "Give the Rainbow" campaign. During June, $1 for each of the special packs purchased (up to $100,000) will be donated to LGBTQ+ media advocacy group GLAAD.

During PRIDE only #OneRainbow matters. That’s why we have given up our rainbow to show support for the LGBTQ+ community! For every SKITTLES Pride Pack sold we are donating $1 to @glaad.🌈 pic.twitter.com/mecpWaVhzA — SKITTLES (@Skittles) May 20, 2020

"This Pride month, Skittles is removing its rainbow, but replacing it with much-needed conversations about the LGBTQ+ community and a visible stand of solidarity," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a release. "The funding that GLAAD receives from the Skittles Pride Packs will support our news and campaigns program, which tells culture-changing stories of LGBTQ+ people and issues across the media year-round. This year when many LGBTQ+ people will be unable to gather at large Pride events, it's so important that brands, notables, and other allies find authentic and creative ways to show that they stand with our community."

"While Pride month certainly looks different this year, Skittles is passionate about showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community," Hank Izzo, vice president of marketing, Mars Wrigley US, said in a release. "We believe that giving up our rainbow means so much more than just removing the colors from our Skittles packs and we're excited to do our part in making a difference for the LGBTQ+ community through our partnership with GLAAD, not only in June, but all year long."

This isn't the first time Skittles has offered colorless candies for Pride. The brand has previously launched the campaign in Canada, German, and the United Kingdom as well.

The special Skittles Pride Packs will contain the candy's original five fruit flavors -- strawberry, orange, grape, green apple, and lemon -- and will be available at CVS and selected Walmart stores nationwide in two sizes, a share size for $1.79 and medium, stand-up pouches for $2.59.

