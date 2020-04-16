Sling TV Now Free During Primetime, No Credit Card Needed

Sling TV announced Tuesday it will be free during primetime tv viewing! The streaming service is launching “Happy Hour Across America,” or in other words, free television for a whole lot of people. With the new promotion, Sling TV is making a massive move to help encourage social distancing as the coronavirus pandemic continues to expand. Sling is offering up its Sling Blue package every night between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 12:00 midnight local time. The live television streamer isn’t even requiring a credit card — you just need to sign up for an account and you’ll have access to nearly 50 channels.

In total, up to 47 channels are available with Sling Blue dependent on which television market you reside in. For unscripted fans, HGTV, TLC, A&E, Bravo, and Investigation Discovery are included; for news junkies, Sling Blue also includes CNN, MSNBC, HLN, and Fox News. The complete list of channels is as follows: CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, HGTV, TLC, A&E, Bravo, ID, TBS, History, Food Network, USA, TNT, Nick Jr., Discovery, AMC, FX, Paramount Network, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, Travel Channel, BET, E!, SYFY, Lifetime, IFC, NatGeo, truTV, BBC America, HLN, Vice, Epix Drive-In, Bloomberg, NBCSN, NFL Network, FS1, fuse, axstv, Comet, Newsy, Local Now, Cheddar News, and Cheddar Business. Fox, NBC, and NBC Sports are available in select markets.

The streamer has yet to say just how long “Happy Hour Across America” will last. According to the service, streaming has been never been more popular, growing a reported 164% over the past month.

“Since we can’t serve you a beverage or basket of hot wings, we’re introducing a new kind of happy hour – TV ‘on the house’ every night,” said Sling boss Warren Schlichting says in a statement. “Much like a real happy hour, TV is often a shared experience. So grab your favorite refreshment, tune in with your friends and family, and get those group chats ready.”

The Sling Blue service also allows customers access to over 50,000 on-demand movies and television shows and can be used on three televisions at once.

Cover photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images