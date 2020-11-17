SNICKERS Peanut Brownie Bars Now Rolling Out Nationwide

✖

The candy bar Mars, Inc. claims is one of its biggest innovations to date will now be nationwide. Announced Monday, the candymaker is officially adding SNICKERS Peanut Brownie bars to its permanent portfolio. Effective immediately, three sizes of the new treat will be available for pre-order on Walmart.com, and will soon roll out nationwide in the coming months.

The Peanut Brownies bars replace the nougat usually found in SNICKERS bars with a peanut-brownie filling and combines with the caramel, peanuts, and chocolate typically found in regular SNICKERS bars. Like most other candy bars from Mars, the SNICKERS Peanut Brownie bar will be available in three sizes — Single (1.2 oz.), Share (2.4 oz.), and a Stand Up Pouch (6.61 oz.)

"Since our announcement this summer, fans have shown tremendous enthusiasm toward SNICKERS Peanut Brownie – and now the wait to try our biggest innovation to date is over," SNICKERS brand director Josh Olken said in a statement on Monday. "We're excited for all of our fans to get their hands on this new satisfying mashup of two beloved and comforting treats: SNICKERS bars and brownies."

The company first announced the product earlier this summer, opening up just 1,000 boxes to eager taste-testers in July. At the time, SNICKERS asked for fans to provide videos on why they deserve to have their own box of the goodies. Plenty of hilarious responses can be seen in the Twitter thread below.

#sweepstakes Think you deserve a box of NEW Snickers Peanut Brownie from our first batch? Prove it. Reply with what you'd be willing to do for a box with #SNKBrowniePoints. We're ready to be impressed 😎. No Purch. Nec 50 US/DC 18+. Ends 7/20/20. https://t.co/dNWoZLOi0k pic.twitter.com/PLIzse5yLp — SNICKERS (@SNICKERS) July 16, 2020

"SNICKERS and brownies are two of America's favorite treats, and we know people love both for the deliciousness and comfort that they bring. So, what could be better than putting them together?" Olken said in a previous statement in July. "We're excited to release our exclusive first batch of SNICKERS Peanut Brownie for our biggest fans to taste. It's sure to be a delicious treat that brings the ultimate satisfaction."

It's expected the SNICKERS Peanut Brownies will be readily available in most stores at some point in January 2021.