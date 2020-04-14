Space Force Action Figures Kickstarter Includes Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and Ghost of Ronald Reagan

The United States Space Force has arrived and with it, a surplus of highly collectible action figures. Toy startup Amazo Toys has launched a Kickstarter that includes a plethora of space-based action figures featuring the likeness of Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Also included as an exchangeable head, believe it or not, are heads of the Ghost of Ronald Reagan and Uncle Sam. Counting all of the different heads you can get for the same body mold, nine different action figure combinations are technically available.

As the campaign points out, this is the first line of toys from Amazo and D13, though the founders of the respective toymakers have held a variety of positions throughout the industry, including stops at toy giant NECA. “We’re very excited to finally be able to bring this fun and exciting project to light, and are super eager to begin manufacturing and get Space Force in your hands,” the companies say in a statement. ” Of course, we won’t be able to do this without YOUR support! We are not a large toy manufacturer like Hasbro or Mattel, but we feel this allows us to be creative and a bit tongue-in-cheek with our projects

As of this writing, Amazo has raised just under $30,000 of the $40,000 it hopes to get from the crowdfunding campaign. Should the campaign reach its goal, every additional $10,000 will unlock three additional exchangeable heads. The second it’s funded, Coco the Space Monkey, Nikola Tesla, and Russian Pobot heads are included. The next level (at $50k) unlocks heads of Vice President Michael Pence, Zombie Dale, and Josef Stalin.

The higher the stretch goals go, the more unique the items are. In an example, should to campaign eventually cross $85,000, a new mold will be introduced for a Space Force Secret Agent figure. The next mold — a Space Force General — is unlockable at $115,000.

You can see more information (and back the Kickstarter) here.