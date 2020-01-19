Space Force Issues Response to Criticism of Camo Uniforms

After the first look of United States Space Force uniforms went viral Friday night for the use of camouflage, the newest branch of the United States Armed Forces has responded to the criticisms on Twitter. As the official @SpaceForceDoD account says, the federal government chose to save the extra costs to design and produce an entirely new set of fatigues. Instead, the Space Force opted to use the uniforms currently used by both the Army and Air Force.

“USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one,” the Space Force account tweeted. “Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground.”

The United States Space Force officially became the sixth branch of the United States military on December 20th after President Donald Trump signed the United States Space Force Act into the law. As per the verbiage in the act, the Space Force is set to protect the interests of the United States in space, deter aggression in, from, and to space, all while conducting space operations. This seems to include the oversight of an increasingly large number of satellites amongst warding off an extraterrestrial invasion or two.

As it stands now, the Space Force uses the operations of the Air Force and is overseen by the Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett. Barrett then reports directly to Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper; she also oversees Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond, the first member of the armed forces sworn into the United States Space Force.

According to the Air Force Times, the Space Force is using around 16,000 members of the Air Force — both active duty and civilian — to help officially integrate the military outfit into the armed forces and its own separate branch.